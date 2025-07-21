Isotta Fraschini Motori Inaugurates New Fuel Cell Production Line

Isotta Fraschini Motori (IFM), a Fincantieri subsidiary specializing in advanced fuel cell technologies, inaugurated a new production line dedicated to the development and testing of hydrogen fuel cell systems at its Bari shipyard.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Nicola Bonasia, Mayor of Modugno; Antonio Decaro, President of the European Parliament's Environmental Protection Commission; representatives of the President of the Puglia Region; the Mayor of Bari; and the Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy. Speaking on behalf of Fincantieri were Biagio Mazzotta, Chairman; Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of the Group; and Sergio Razeto, Chairman and CEO of Isotta Fraschini Motori; and Andrea Bochicchio.

Among the first applications is the marine fuel cell module produced by IFM, which will be installed aboard the Viking Libra, the world's first cruise ship powered by hydrogen, stored onboard and used for both propulsion and electricity generation. This is a concrete example of the Fincantieri Group's ability to be a first-mover of its own solutions, implementing a vertical integration model that accelerates the introduction of zero-emission technologies and strengthens its industrial leadership in the ecological transition.

An integral part of the Innovation and Development Center (CIS), launched in 2023 thanks to the support of the European Regional Development Fund for Puglia, the new line is part of the Bari plant's transformation into a cutting-edge technology hub focused on Net Zero. With a view to an integrated industrial ecosystem, Isotta Fraschini Motori, with a financial commitment of approximately USD$35.1 million (€30 million) over five years, part of which is financed through IPCEI funds, aims to develop innovative zero-emission systems and significantly reduce its carbon footprint, including through energy recovery from the production process.

The inauguration is also part of the Fincantieri Group's broader commitment to sustainable innovation through strategic projects such as Wave 2 the Future, part of the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) "Hy2Tech" on hydrogen. The goal is to develop enabling technologies for the use of hydrogen in the maritime sector, promoting the transition to decarbonized mobility and contributing to the construction of a competitive European industrial ecosystem.

IFM technologies will be adopted first within the Group, confirming Fincantieri's ability to be a primary adopter of its own solutions, generating added value and accelerating the energy transition.