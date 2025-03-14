Japanese Partners Get ClassNK Blessing for Large Ammonia-Powered Carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and its partners Namura Shipbuilding and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding have secured an approval in principle (AiP) from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) for a large-size ammonia-powered ammonia carrier.

The AiP was awarded for the ship’s ammonia fuel compatible design.

The companies are developing the vessel in anticipation of wide use of ammonia as a zero-carbon fuel and hydrogen carrier, and in response to further demand for ammonia fuel transitions in power plants.

The carrier, in development since 2021, features larger cargo tanks than very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and very large ammonia carriers (VLACs), enabling low-emission transport and higher cargo capacity, while also using ammonia as fuel.

In particular, it is a groundbreaking vessel in that it meets the restrictions on entry into major power plants in Japan, while maintaining specifications consistent with current VLGCs in terms of connections to power plants and ammonia supply terminals during loading and discharging.

ClassNK reviewed the basic plans and results of the hazard identification study, reflecting in the basic design, and allowing the completion of the detailed design.

In HAZID, the safety of ammonia toxicity, which is a major concern, was studied and evaluated as a top priority, and sufficient countermeasures have been implemented in the design.