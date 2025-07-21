Japanese Shipowners to Donate Training Vessel to JMETS

Japanese ocean-going shipping companies, NYK Line, MOL and "K" LINE, along with the Japanese Shipowners' Association (JSA), have begun discussions regarding the donation of a large-sized training vessel to the Japan Agency of Maritime Education and Training for Seafarers (JMETS).

The move is recognition of the importance of training and securing highly skilled Japanese seafarers to maintain and further develop maritime transport.

As identified in the report by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, JMETS has been facing various challenges such as an unstable financial foundation, fewer onboard training days due to escalating fuel costs, shortages of instructors and crew, and the issue of accommodating students with varying proficiency levels and qualification goals on the same training vessel.

JMETS is also facing the issue of aging training vessels and school buildings.

The first step in the plan to help overcome the challenges will be to examine the concrete specifications for a training vessel and engage in discussions with shipyards, aiming for completion around 2030.



