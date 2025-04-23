Japan’s First Hydrogen Dual-Fuel Tugboat Launched

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding launched Japan’s first tugboat to be equipped with a hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine (ICE). This vessel was launched in late March at Tsuneishi Factory, equipped with a high-power output hydrogen dual-fuel ICE and a high-pressure hydrogen gas storage system with large-capacity and supply. It also used “JGreeX” which are produced by JFE Steel Corporation as green steel for all of its steel plates.

The tugboat is installed with twin 12-cylinder hydrogen-blended engines (4,400 hp), and by hydrogen in combination with traditional marine fuels, with the target of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 60% compared to conventional tugboats that use traditional marine fuels. Having facilities to store approximately 250kg of high-pressure hydrogen gas, it is possible to maintain the same operational performance as when using conventional fuel while also making use of hydrogen fuel. In the unlikely event of failure of the hydrogen fuel system, the vessel can operate with only traditional marine fuels, thus ensuring the same level of safety as conventional vessels.

‘We have successfully launched our first hydrogen-fuelled tugboat. We will utilize the know-how and design processes we have developed in the construction of hydrogen-fuelled tugboats, which require high power, in the construction of further new fuel vessels," said Mr. Nishijima Takanori, General Manager of the Design Division and Managing Executive Officer of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding. "Our company is working to achieve carbon neutrality by developing and constructing new fuel vessels such as methanol-fuelled, LNG-fuelled and hydrogen-fuelled vessels, making use of group synergies."

Image courtesy TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd.



