JRC/Alphatron Marine Unveils New Autopilot System

JRC/Alphatron Marine announced the launch of a new autopilot system engineered to make vessels safer and more efficient.

The adaptable AlphaPilot MFS-VR uses speed and draft information and it is suitable for multiple vessel types, including workboats, fast crew tender vessels, fishing boats, tugs, pleasure craft and more. As a successor to the AlphaSeaPilot MFC and MFA system, this new pilot can be used to retrofit and previous models or any other autopilot.

The new MFS-VR is a speed adaptive, type approved and wheelmarked autopilot system. It can be used for vessels up to 30 knots (non-High-Speed Craft), and it is also specially type approved for High-Speed Craft (HSC) compliant with ISO-16329 to provide an overall speed application range for vessels up to 70 knots.

The complete system consists of a five-inch multicolor touchscreen display with rotary knob for easy use under all circumstances and separated distribution box to communicate with all necessary external data signals. Next to this, the distribution box has multiple terminals to directly connect different steering systems for proportional valves, thrusters, waterjet control and solenoids. The adaptive AlphaPilot MFS-VR can be installed on board any commercial or leisure vessel with a single rudder, linked rudders, independent rudders, or azimuth Z-drives configuration. Due to its compact size, the control unit can be built into the armrest of a chair.