Jumbo Orders Two New Heavy Lift Vessels

Jumbo has announced the signing of a contract with Daiia Heavy Industry for the construction of two new heavy lift transportation vessels. The vessels will form Jumbo's new L-Class fleet, designed to support a broad range of heavy lift transport operations.

Jumbo has developed the energy efficient and methanol ready 25,000 DWT L-Class vessels in-house. This is Jumbo's regular practice, enabling it to incorporate lessons learned into successive generations of vessels, thereby ensuring continual fleet evolution. The L-Class will each be equipped with two Huisman 1,200-tonne Heavy Lift Cranes, providing a combined lifting capacity of 2,400 tonnes per vessel. The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2028, followed by the second in 2029.

Designed for flexibility and efficiency, the vessels will feature high deck strength, large open deck area, a substantial cargo capacity, deep cargo hold and advanced lifting performance. Built in compliance with DNV classification standards and modern clean-energy shipping requirements, the L-Class vessels will support operations across Jumbo's key markets, including offshore wind, oil and gas, mining and any other specialised marine heavy lift requirements.

The vessels will join the JSI Alliance fleet alongside Jumbo's existing heavy lift vessels.

Jumbo's shipping activities are conducted through the JSI Alliance, the commercial partnership established with SAL in 2021. The alliance expanded further in 2024 with the addition of SAL Intermarine, creating a combined fleet of more than 80 vessels serving the global project cargo, energy, industrial and infrastructure markets.