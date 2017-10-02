KVH Videotel Names Karkhanis Middle East Sales Director

KVH Videotel has named Capt. Milind Karkhanis as sales director for the Middle East to develop business in this strategically important maritime location.

Capt. Karkhanis has more than 40 years’ experience in the maritime industry, including 15 years at sea on tankers, bulk carriers, and container ships; on shore, he worked in Mumbai and Hong Kong in ship manning and operations roles. Capt. Karkhanis has recently relocated to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“I am looking forward to servicing our current clients in the region and expanding our operations to new clients who are based in this part of the world,” says Capt. Karkhanis. “With the launch of Videotel Performance Manager earlier this month, we have an exciting platform for optimizing crew training, designed to help ship owners and managers effectively train their seafarers and maintain records as required by the IMO and ILO.”

The scope of Videotel Performance Manager includes award-winning training content combined with an advanced cloud-based software platform and tools for analytics.

The full range of KVH Videotel offerings includes AgilePlans by KVH, an advanced satellite communications solution that brings connectivity as a service to commercial fleets without a costly capital expenditure or long-term commitment. Included in AgilePlans is KVH’s IP-MobileCast content delivery service, which multicasts training programs to crew onboard without using vessels’ valuable monthly airtime data plans. IP-MobileCast also delivers news, entertainment, and operations content.

