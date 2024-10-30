KCC Newbuild to Feature Wind Assisted Propulsion

A subsidiary of Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (KCC) has finalized an agreement with Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. and Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. to incorporate its first-ever Wind Assisted Propulsion System (WAPS), featuring two bound4blue eSAIL suction sails, on the third CABU III newbuilding.

Slated for delivery in Q3 2026, the newbuild will be among the first tanker/dry bulk ships to utilize bound4blue’s WAPS technology, and the two eSAIL units will be the tallest suction sails installed to date, measuring 24 meters each.

KCC’s choice to adopt bound4blue's solution followed an extensive evaluation of various sail technologies, where eSAILs emerged as the most effective option for the vessels and their respective trade routes. The eSAIL, a type of suction sail, harnesses wind energy to produce clean forward thrust, significantly lowering fuel consumption and emissions from the ship’s main engine.

The eSAILs will be positioned at the bow of the vessel to enhance operational efficiency in port. This DNV Type Approved system employs a fan mechanism that moves air across the sail’s aerodynamically designed surface, optimizing propulsive efficiency. eSAILs are available in three sizes, ranging from 12 meters to 36 meters in height, with KCC set to be the first shipowner to implement the largest model, the model 3.

This eSAIL installation aligns with KCC’s environmental goal of reducing the carbon intensity of its fleet by over 45% by the end of this decade, compared to 2018 levels. KCC aims to leverage the superior trading efficiency of its combination carriers, which have a carbon footprint that is 30-40% lower than that of standard vessels, by investing in cutting-edge energy and operational efficiency initiatives. To date, KCC has committed $32 million to 15 distinct energy efficiency projects, which are projected to decrease fuel consumption and carbon emissions by 15% across its modern fleet constructed after 2015.

CEO of Klaveness Combination Carriers, Engebret Dahm said, “We, at KCC, are excited to partner up with bound4blue on its journey of exploring and utilizing innovative wind assisted propulsion solutions on our fleet. This technology has large potential for reducing carbon emissions and is expected to become an important lever for the industry to reach its decarbonization targets.”

David Ferrer, co-founder and CTO, bound4blue, sadid, “We’re thrilled to sign this new agreement with a shipowner of the standing of KCC. This is a landmark contract for us in many respects, becoming not only the largest eSAIL the world has seen, but also our first newbuild project in China. It will give KCC a proven, autonomous, and operationally efficient solution. We look forward to partnering with the KCC team as they help lead the ‘wind revolution’ in this key shipping segment.”