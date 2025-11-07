Keel is Laid for Spanish Navy’s New Diver Support Vessel

Freire Shipyard held in Vigo the keel-laying ceremony for the new Diver Support Vessel (NC 739) for the Spanish Navy. Delivery is scheduled for November 2026.

The Diver Support Vessel (EAB) will be a specialized platform designed to assist the Navy’s Diving School (EMB) in the training of all diving disciplines. To this end, the new unit will be equipped with systems such as DP-2 dynamic positioning, a hyperbaric chamber and a wet bell, enabling it to carry out deep diving operations and underwater interventions at depths of up to 90 meters.

The incorporation of the EAB will enable the Navy’s Diving School (EMB) to carry out its duties more effectively, helping the Spanish Navy to maintain its leading position as a national and international reference in diving training.