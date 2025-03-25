Marine Link
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Keel Laying for Wind Flyer Trimaran Crew Boat

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 25, 2025

Image courtesy Aesen

Image courtesy Aesen

Aesen, in partnership with its Thailand joint venture Uniwise Offshore, marked a milestone in offshore boat innovation with the keel laying of the WIND Flyer Trimaran Fast Crew Boat. This event, held at Marsun Public Company Limited, represents the commencement of a next-generation vessel that it says will redefine offshore crew transport.

Developed in collaboration with Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd., the WIND Flyer is designed for high-speed transit of up to 34 knots, with a hull and motion damping technology designed to ensure a smoother, more stable ride even in challenging wave conditions of up to 2.5 meters. 

Its Semi-SWATH hull design, combined with advanced waterjet propulsion is designed to enhance maneuverability, safety, and crew comfort.

