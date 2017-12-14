Keeping the Red Sea Clean

In continuing its work to keep the oceans clean, International Maritime Organization (IMO) encourages member countries to ratify and enforce the London Protocol to prohibit dumping at sea.

As part of such efforts, a seminar was held in Djibouti City, Djibouti (11-13 December) on implementing the London Protocol.

The workshop introduced participants from Djibouti and Somalia to the benefits of protecting the marine environment of the Red Sea from pollution of dumping of wastes and other matter at sea.

Among the countries surrounding the Red Sea, only Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Yemen are Parties to the London Protocol. Increasing the number of contracting Parties to the Protocol is an important part of the Strategic Plan for the London Protocol and London Convention.

Wider ratification of the Protocol, will help to meet the Sustainable Development Goals. Organized by the Regional Organization for the Conservation of the Environment of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden (PERSGA), the workshop was conducted in French and English and facilitated by IMO’s Fredrik Haag, supported by an expert provided by the Government of Canada.