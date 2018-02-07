Volvo Penta Names Kelleher VP Customer Support, Training

Volvo Penta of the Americas announced the appointment of Tony Kelleher as vice president for customer support and training.

Kelleher will be responsible to support both marine and industrial segments within the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. He will serve as a member of the Volvo Penta of the Americas executive team and the extended aftermarket management team

Kelleher was previously director of the marine leisure segment with responsibility for OEM and dealer sales and partnership development for North America. He has also served as head of the service department and purchasing director within Volvo Penta of the Americas. Kelleher previously held purchasing and quality positions at Ford Motor Company in the U.K. and Visteon Corporation in the U.S. He earned a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from Wayne State University and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Leeds Metropolitan University.

Kelleher replaces Martin Bjuve, who has been promoted to CFO and senior vice president business office at Volvo Penta’s global headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.