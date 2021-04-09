Kelvin Hughes SharpEye Radar for pair of Polish Navy Minehunters

Hensoldt UK announcde the supply of Kelvin Hughes Mk11 X Band SharpEye navigation radars to two Polish Navy Kormoran II-class minehunters. ORP Albatros and ORP Mewa were built by Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. shipyard in Gdańsk, Poland.

Installed in conjunction with an OSI Maritime Systems integrated navigation bridge system, the radar will be tasked with navigation and surface surveillance functionality, providing the Polish Navy with solid state radar sensors to ensure safety of navigation whilst providing advanced small target search capability.



