Keppel Delivers Fifth Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger to Jan De Nul

Keppel Offshore & Marine has delivered another Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) to Jan De Nul Group.

Named Ortelius, the 6000m3 Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger, is the fifth dredger that Keppel O&M has delivered to Jan De Nul Group, following the delivery of three 3500m3 TSHDs and one 6000m3 TSHD last year.

According to the shipbuilder, all five dredgers are Ultra-Low Emission vessels (ULEv) and the world's first European Union (EU) Stage V

dredgers.

Ortelius is fitted with a two-stage filtering technique for exhaust gases. Built to the requirements of the EU Stage V1 and International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) Tier III regulations, Ortelius is diesel-electric driven and able to dredge to a maximum depth of 35m.

It features a shallow draught, is highly maneuverable, and is suitable for working in confined areas, Keppel said.