Keppel Offshore & Marine Ammonia Bunker Vessel Get ABS AIP

ABS issued approval in principle (AIP) to Keppel Offshore & Marine for the ammonia-fueled ammonia bunker vessel at the heart of Project Sabre, an initiative from a consortium of organizations to develop an ammonia bunker supply chain in Singapore.

As well as ABS, the consortium includes A.P. Moller – Maersk, Fleet Management Limited, Keppel Offshore & Marine, Maersk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, Sumitomo Corporation, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. and the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore.

The 188-m, 33,000 cu. m. ammonia bunker vessel design, which is intended to carry liquid ammonia as a carrier as well as bunker fuel for a wide variety of receiving vessels, has been reviewed by ABS against the requirements outlined in the ABS Guide for Ammonia Fueled Vessels. The design would receive the ABS Notation ✠A1, Liquefied Gas Carrier with Independent Tanks.