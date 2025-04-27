KERSHIP Begins Construction of OPV for Montenegrin Navy
KERSHIP has launched the construction of the first of two OPV 60M offshore patrol vessels for the Montenegrin Navy at its Lorient shipyard in France.
The vessels will be named Petar I and Petar II in respect for the sovereign of Montenegro.
The OPV 60M, the result of an optimized design, will enable the Montenegrin Navy to carry out a wide range of missions: protection of strategic infrastructure, border control, anti-piracy, sea rescue operations, pollution response, and humanitarian aid. Its diesel-electric propulsion gives it a high degree of autonomy and projection capability throughout the Montenegrin maritime territory and beyond.
The first vessel will be delivered in the first half of 2027.
The vessels will be used to strengthen Montenegro's strategic capabilities, a crucial issue for this country, the gateway to the Adriatic Sea, facing new security challenges.
The project demonstrates the strength of the cooperation between France and Montenegro, within the framework of the defense agreement signed in April 2024, and benefits from the support by the French defense procurement agency (Direction Générale de l'Armement) and BPI France.
It is also in line with the support provided by the European Union, as demonstrated by the adoption by the EU Council on February 28, 2025 of the first assistance measure for Montenegro's armed forces under the European Peace Facility (EPF).
"This major investment, among the most significant since Montenegro's independence nearly 20 years ago, demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our capabilities and fully integrating into NATO operations and the European dynamics," stated Dragan Krapovic, Minister of Defense of Montenegro.
Main technical characteristics of the OPV 60M:
Overall length: 62.95m
Beam: 9.50m
Draft: 2.70m
Hull: steel
Superstructure: aluminum
Accommodation capacity: 24 crew members + 16 special personnel
Max speed: 21 knots
Displacement: 550t
Propulsion: 2 fast electric diesel engines - 2 fixed pitch propellers
Range: 9,700 nautical miles
Stabilization: Active system
Maneuvering: 2 rudders; 1 bow thruster
Logistics: 7.5t crane at8 m with winch
Capacity for 2 20’ containers
Intervention boats: 2 6.80m RHIBs on rear ramps
Armament: 1 remotely operated 40mm CTA gun 2 remotely operated 12.7mm machine guns
UAV: 1 aerial drone
Specific equipment: NBC cell, hull sonar
Other capabilities: Diver/Special Forces facilities
Mission management system: POLARIS ® by NAVAL GROUP