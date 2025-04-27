KERSHIP Begins Construction of OPV for Montenegrin Navy

KERSHIP has launched the construction of the first of two OPV 60M offshore patrol vessels for the Montenegrin Navy at its Lorient shipyard in France.

The vessels will be named Petar I and Petar II in respect for the sovereign of Montenegro.

The OPV 60M, the result of an optimized design, will enable the Montenegrin Navy to carry out a wide range of missions: protection of strategic infrastructure, border control, anti-piracy, sea rescue operations, pollution response, and humanitarian aid. Its diesel-electric propulsion gives it a high degree of autonomy and projection capability throughout the Montenegrin maritime territory and beyond.

The first vessel will be delivered in the first half of 2027.

The vessels will be used to strengthen Montenegro's strategic capabilities, a crucial issue for this country, the gateway to the Adriatic Sea, facing new security challenges.

The project demonstrates the strength of the cooperation between France and Montenegro, within the framework of the defense agreement signed in April 2024, and benefits from the support by the French defense procurement agency (Direction Générale de l'Armement) and BPI France.

It is also in line with the support provided by the European Union, as demonstrated by the adoption by the EU Council on February 28, 2025 of the first assistance measure for Montenegro's armed forces under the European Peace Facility (EPF).

"This major investment, among the most significant since Montenegro's independence nearly 20 years ago, demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our capabilities and fully integrating into NATO operations and the European dynamics," stated Dragan Krapovic, Minister of Defense of Montenegro.

Main technical characteristics of the OPV 60M:

Overall length: 62.95m

Beam: 9.50m

Draft: 2.70m

Hull: steel

Superstructure: aluminum

Accommodation capacity: 24 crew members + 16 special personnel

Max speed: 21 knots

Displacement: 550t

Propulsion: 2 fast electric diesel engines - 2 fixed pitch propellers

Range: 9,700 nautical miles

Stabilization: Active system

Maneuvering: 2 rudders; 1 bow thruster

Logistics: 7.5t crane at8 m with winch

Capacity for 2 20’ containers

Intervention boats: 2 6.80m RHIBs on rear ramps

Armament: 1 remotely operated 40mm CTA gun 2 remotely operated 12.7mm machine guns

UAV: 1 aerial drone

Specific equipment: NBC cell, hull sonar

Other capabilities: Diver/Special Forces facilities

Mission management system: POLARIS ® by NAVAL GROUP



