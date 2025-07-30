KIMM, Natural Resources Canada Sign MoU on Clean Technology Cooperation

The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM), under the National Research Council of Science & Technology (NST), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Natural Resources Canada (NRC) to establish a new platform for international collaboration in sustainable resource technologies and support the strategic expansion of KIMM’s global R&D network.

The MoU outlines collaboration in the following areas:

Joint research on ammonia recovery and removal technologies,

Information exchange on battery material recovery and industrial waste treatment, and

Organization of joint workshops and expert exchange programs.

Through this partnership, the two institutions aim to generate tangible technological outcomes that contribute to the global transition to carbon neutrality. The MoU marks a step forward in KIMM’s international cooperation in energy and environmental research and is expected to serve as a foundation for future multilateral research initiatives.

Prior to the signing, on July 28, 2025, KIMM visited the Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Centre (AMTC) of NRC. Discussions centered on collaboration in intelligent manufacturing automation, composite-based aircraft production, and maintenance technologies. During the visit, they met with Ibrahim Yimer, Vice President of the Transportation and Manufacturing Division at NRC, along with affiliated researchers, to explore potential collaboration in the field of intelligent manufacturing processes. The institutions also explored organizing technical seminars and facilitating researcher exchanges to establish practical collaboration frameworks.

KIMM also visited the Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms, one of the world’s leading AI research institutes, to discuss joint research in advanced manufacturing AI, data-driven foundational research, and AI–robotics convergence. With MILA’s expertise in reinforcement learning, machine learning, and embodied AI, the collaboration is expected to support the development of AI solutions tailored for Korean manufacturing environments.

In addition, from July 28 to August 1, 2025, KIMM has participated in CKC 2025 (Canada–Korea Conference on Science and Technology) held in Montreal. KIMM co-organized an international collaboration session, presented key research achievements, and expanded its North American R&D network. During the “Hydrogen Production, Storage, and Utilization Technologies Session (KIER–KIMM),” KIMM showcased performance and economic analysis results of high-temperature electrolysis (SOEC) systems, underscoring Korea’s leadership in hydrogen technology. At the “Korea–Canada Industrial Technology Cooperation Seminar,” discussions focused on strategies to generate joint R&D outcomes and enhance bilateral innovation synergy.