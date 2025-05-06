King County Selects Moose Boats for Hybrid Patrol Boat

The King County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division in Washington has selected Moose Boats to build a new, custom diesel electric hybrid patrol boat.

The model M1 will be 46’ long and powered by two Volvo Penta D11-625HP Diesel engines integrated with in-line twin Dan Foss electric motors.

The vessel build will be a close collaboration between Hamilton Jet, who has designed the electric propulsion system, Volvo Penta and Moose Boats. Current battery technologies manufactured by Corvis Battery will enable the vessel to run solely under electric propulsion for up to two hours at five knots. Integrated diesel drive engines will act to replenish batteries at a rapid rate with electric motor boost to enhance upper end speed performance.

Hamilton AVX Express will allow for tight-quarter maneuverability through joystick controls with Jet Anchoring capabilities. This system also includes a hand held remote that will enable the vessel to be piloted from different places within the confines of the cabin.

A full complement of Raymarine Electronics will integrate radar, chart-plotter, AIS, depth sounder and rear facing camera. A separate sophisticated tow sonar will have monitoring capability within the climate-controlled pilot house. Other equipment includes ICOM VHF radios and department radios.

King County Sheriff’s Office was able to purchase this vessel by utilizing Government Service Agency discounted pricing with a generous grant made possible by Washington State’s Climate Commitment Act funding.



