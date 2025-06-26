Konecranes Installed Unique Crane Solution for Naval Frigates at BAE Production Facility

Konecranes has completed an order for BAE System’s new Govan shipbuilding hall that includes two 20t x 56m electric overhead travelling (EOT) cranes and two 100t x 70m Goliath cranes. The hall will be able to build two Type 26 naval frigates at the same time, accelerating efficiency and removing any impact of the Scottish weather on production. The order was completed in June 2025.

Measuring 170m long and 80m wide, the hall consists of more than 6,000 tonnes of steel and 20,000m3 of concrete, and accommodate up to 500 workers per shift. Konecranes has been working in collaboration with main contractor McLaughlin & Harvey, supplying and installing two 20t x 54m cranes, two 100t x 70m Goliath cranes, which are 30m high. A smart safety system allows all four cranes to work safely in close proximity, and for the 20t cranes to safely pass under the larger cranes if required.

"Our advanced crane technology, including Smart Features and TRUCONNECT, will offer the reliability and predictive maintenance capabilities needed for such a demanding operation. We understand the crucial role that crane performance and reliability plays in ship production, and our solutions are designed to support BAE’s growth and optimize their ship production capabilities," said Andy Paling, ETO Crane Sales Manager, Konecranes UK.