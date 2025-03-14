Kongsberg to Design and Equip Olympic’s Two Subsea Construction Vessels

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract for the design and equip two multi-purpose subsea vessels for Olympic Group, which will be methanol-ready and feature battery hybrid technology.

The UT7623 Sustainable Energy Vessels (SEVs) are the first references for Kongsberg Maritime’s latest subsea construction vessel designs and will feature a fully integrated package of technology including rim-drive propulsion, hybrid power and winch systems.

The vessels will be constructed at the CMHI shipyard in Shenzhen, China, with delivery scheduled for the summer of 2027.

They will operate in both the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors.

Designed in close collaboration with Olympic, the vessels are set to be the most energy-efficient in their category.

The extensive package of integrated technology from Kongsberg Maritime includes rim-drive electric azimuth propulsion, retractable azimuth bow thrusters, switchboards and thruster drives.

Hybrid battery power, an integrated bridge system, automation and control systems, dynamic positioning system, tank sounding, mooring winches and an overhead ROV launch and recovery system (LARS) are also included.

Kongsberg Maritime's expertise as an integrator ensures that these vessels are built for multiple purposes and optimized for advanced offshore operations under rough conditions, providing Olympic with unparalleled performance and efficiency.

"The UT7623 SEV vessels build on our long-standing experience in renewable energy and oil and gas, offering unmatched flexibility and efficiency. With Kongsberg Maritime’s cutting-edge technology, we are once again delivering vessels that lead the industry forward," said Stig Remøy, CEO & President, Olympic.

"These vessels represent the latest offering from our extensive ship design portfolio. They are methanol-ready dual fuel, and have a fully electric propulsion system, setting new benchmarks in the industry for energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. They are vessels that not only meet but exceed the demands of modern offshore operations and will do so with extremely low fuel consumption,” added Per Kristian Furø Sales Director at Kongsberg Maritime.