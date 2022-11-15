Kongsberg Digital Adds Propulsion Analytics’ Tools to Kognifai Marketplace

Kongsberg Digital and Propulsion Analytics have signed a partnership that will add Propulsion Analytics’ Engine Hyper Cube and VesselQUAD applications to the Kognifai Marketplace digital tools platform.

Propulsion Analytics supplies applications in performance management and energy efficiency for the maritime industry.

The Engine Hyper Cube application is an engine performance management and fault diagnosis tool. It uses a thermodynamic digital twin of any engine (main and/or auxiliary engines) to enable engine optimization, as well as early detection and localization of faults. VesselQUAD combines machine learning with thermodynamic modeling to provide performance evaluation and decision support tool for a vessel and its engine.

“Kongsberg Digital and Propulsion Analytics have the common objective of digitalizing maritime industries. Our joint expertise will serve the maritime industry well in our mission to reduce carbon emissions and ensure operational excellence. Propulsion Analytics is an expert at data analysis with the aim to enhance vessel operations,” said Kim Evanger, Vice President of Maritime Partnerships at Kongsberg Digital.

The Kognifai Marketplace allows clients to choose digital applications for their vessels or fleets, backed by a robust and secure data infrastructure supplied by Kongsberg Digital. All applications on the Kognifai Marketplace are supported by Kongsberg’s Vessel Insight data infrastructure.

“Our focus on providing top-level performance analysis, fault diagnostics and decision support solutions matches very well with the Kongsberg Digital offering, which aims to standardize and contextualize vessel data, and caters to a very wide range of customers. Through our collaboration we aim to decrease uncertainty and facilitate data-driven decisions to the ever-expanding fleet of connected vessels, supporting our common visions of increasing efficiency and reducing emissions in the maritime sector,” said Stratos Tzanos, General Manager at Propulsion Analytics.