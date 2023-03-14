Marine Link
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Kongsberg Digital Launches K-Sim Navigation CLOUD

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 14, 2023

Image courtesy Kongsberg Digital

Image courtesy Kongsberg Digital

Kongsberg Digital launched its new cloud-based navigation simulation solution.

K-Sim Navigation CLOUD is based on Kongsberg’s simulation technology, developed in the SkyNav project funded by Innovation Norway. It enables schools and training centers to provide high-quality simulation training in navigation and ship handling, including ECDIS and radar. The solution is designed to provide basic navigation training in compliance with the DNV’s Class D requirements. For training institutes with onsite simulators, K-Sim Navigation CLOUD is optimized for blended learning and an excellent supplement to classroom or full-mission simulator training.

Thanks to an advanced physics engine and state-of-the-art hydrodynamic modelling, it provides students with highly realistic training using vessels, objects, and equipment that behave and interact as in real life. A sophisticated new visual system powered by Unreal Engine brings vessels, geographical areas, and all possible weather co to life.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Autonomous Underwater Ground Vehicle Provides Dredging Capabilities from Beach to Deep Seafloor

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week