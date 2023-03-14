Kongsberg Digital Launches K-Sim Navigation CLOUD

Kongsberg Digital launched its new cloud-based navigation simulation solution.

K-Sim Navigation CLOUD is based on Kongsberg’s simulation technology, developed in the SkyNav project funded by Innovation Norway. It enables schools and training centers to provide high-quality simulation training in navigation and ship handling, including ECDIS and radar. The solution is designed to provide basic navigation training in compliance with the DNV’s Class D requirements. For training institutes with onsite simulators, K-Sim Navigation CLOUD is optimized for blended learning and an excellent supplement to classroom or full-mission simulator training.

Thanks to an advanced physics engine and state-of-the-art hydrodynamic modelling, it provides students with highly realistic training using vessels, objects, and equipment that behave and interact as in real life. A sophisticated new visual system powered by Unreal Engine brings vessels, geographical areas, and all possible weather co to life.