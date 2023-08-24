Kongsberg Digital and Shell Marine Introduce LubeMonitor to Market

Currently used by Shell Marine Lubricants customers, LubeMonitor will become available to shipowners and operators through Kongsberg Digital's marketplace for maritime applications, an ecosystem of numerous applications supported by Vessel Insight SaaS-based data infrastructure.

LubeMonitor combines the data from onboard oil testing, engine operating conditions, Shell LubeAnalyst laboratory results, engine inspection photos and measurements. These are used to deliver insights based on OEM recommended guidance at a total fleet, vessel or cylinder level, supporting better management of reliability and informed decision-making for customers.

Adding LubeMonitor to the app ecosystem is an initial step of a continuous shared innovation between Shell and Kongsberg Digital. The companies plan to develop and introduce further marketplace applications in the future.



