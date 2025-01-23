Kongsberg to Equip Indonesian Navy's New Fast Attack Crafts

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract to supply advanced propulsion and maneuvering technology for two new KCR-70 Fast Attack Craft for the Indonesian Navy.

The vessels are currently under construction at the Sefine Shipyard in Türkiye.

The Kongsberg Maritime equipment package includes propulsion system that combines twin controllable pitch propeller (CPP) Promas systems for high efficiency at patrol speeds with a single Kamewa waterjet to provide boost power for high-speed operation.

The configuration is said to optimize propulsion power, speed, and maneuverability.

The vessels will have Combined Diesel and Gas Turbine (CODAG) propulsion. This comprises twin diesel engines and a centrally positioned, 23-megawatt gas turbine to directly drive the 160-centimetre diameter waterjet, which is capable of discharging more than 30 cubic metres of water per second.

The KCR-70, based on Sefine Shipyard’s FACM-70 design, is a 70-metre fast attack craft designed for a variety of missions, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, anti-surface warfare, and anti-air warfare.

Displacing 850 tonnes, the KCR-70 is capable of reaching speeds in excess of 40 knots. With a range of 1,600 nautical miles and an endurance of seven days, these vessels are suitable for performing extended missions in diverse operational environments.