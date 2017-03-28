Kongsberg Launches Kognifai

Kongsberg has announced the launch of Kognifai, its open and collaborative digital platform that places a portfolio of applications into the cloud. Kognifai focuses on optimizing data access and analysis for customers across maritime and energy industries, and also provides an integrated development and distribution platform for efficiency enhancing applications.



“With Kognifai we are launching an open ecosystem for customers, partners, and suppliers,” said Hege Skryseth, Executive Vice President, Kongsberg and President, Kongsberg Digital. “It will create value for our customers by allowing them to harness the power of their data on their own terms. This way, they will reap the benefits of the digital transformation in an easier and more efficient way, and we will collaborate with them to drive the business outcomes that they are seeking.”



Kognifai is designed to enable value creation for Kongsberg customers throughout the digital value chain. It is an all-encompassing and open digital ecosystem for users to collect, store, analyze, and apply the data they generate using Kongsberg and third-party systems. It is also an expert platform for development of new data-centric applications, a single portal to access vital solutions developed by KONGSBERG and uniquely, certified third-party developers.



Since 2014, different business units within Kongsberg have merged their technology, knowledge, and effort to create Kognifai, Kongsberg's universal response to the growing wave of digitalization across all industries. Our aim is to drive business for our customers and help them take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the digitalization of industry, the internet of things, automation, and robotics.



Now, Kognifai is expanding the boundaries of the industry by acting as a single digital platform for all data produced across the technology spectrum.



