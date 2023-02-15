Kongsberg Maritime to Deliver Hybrid Propulsion Tech for Grimaldi Group Ro-Ro Vessels

Norwegian maritime technology and equipment provider Kongsberg Maritime has secured an order from Grimaldi Group to supply engineering and technology for two new Roll-on/Roll-off(Ro-Ro) vessels. The vessels, which will be built at China Merchant Jinling Shipyard, are scheduled for delivery in 2025.

Kongsberg Maritime will supply marine automation system and Auto Chief 600 propulsion control systems, hybrid systems, converters, battery energy storage of 5MWh, battery management system, maneuvering, and propulsion systems. The contract has a value of 220 million NOK (currently around $21,6 million).

The vessels will join Grimaldi Group’s fleet of low-emission, hybrid Ro-Ro vessels known as the Grimaldi Green 5th Generation (GG5G) class. Twelve GG5G vessels have been completed, with the latest, Eco Italia, delivered in October 2022.

The two new vessels will operate in hybrid mode and on a fully battery electric system when in port. The GG5G vessels reduce carbon dioxide emissions by half per unit transported on shorter routes, Kongsberg Maritime said.

“Continuation of these vessels represents the future of commercial maritime vessels, incorporating practical hybrid technology that allows major cuts in carbon emissions,” said Kongsberg Maritime President Lisa Edvardsen Haugan. “We have been developing integrated solutions for hybrid propulsion for years, reducing capex costs for ship owners and opex for operators, while ensuring high-performance standards in battery-electric operation.”

At 238 meters in length, with a beam of 34 meters and a gross tonnage of 64,000 tonnes, the GG5Gs are among the largest Ro-Ro vessels in the world for short-route operation.



