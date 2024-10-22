Kongsberg Maritime to Equip 10-Strong Fleet of Capital Offshore’s PSVs

Kongsberg Maritime has secured $73.3 million contract from Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in China to supply range of equipment for a new fleet of 10 platform supply vessels (PSVs) being built for Greek shipowner Capital Offshore.

Under the contract, Kongsberg Maritime will supply all propulsion, automation, and energy systems for the 95-metre vessels of MMC 897 CD design.

The Kongsberg Maritime electrical system on these vessels will enable optimal operation through the Energy Storage System (ESS). The ESS provides power for peak shaving, spinning reserve, and power boost.

This battery hybrid capability offers operational flexibility, allowing the vessels to run on a single engine or have full flexibility for engine selection, thereby reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

The propulsion system for each vessel will comprise of two US 255 azimuth thrusters, a single ULE PM 155 retractable azimuth thruster and two TT2200 tunnel thrusters, all powered by permanent magnet motors.

The DC hybrid electrical powerplant will include generators, DC-switchboard, transformers and Energy Storage Systems, and is fully integrated with the propulsion system and the DP to optimise operability, performance and fuel efficiency.

The 10 contracted vessels, marks a major investment by Capital Offshore in the PSV market. The company, which owns and operates significant tonnage with a fleet of more than 100 vessels, has a strategic goal to expand in offshore oil and gas operations.

These new vessels are intended for the Brazilian market.

“Capital Offshore has exciting and ambitious plans for expanding its operations in the oil and gas market, and we are proud to be playing a key role in helping them to achieve their goals through the supply of a significant package of integrated technologies across their new fleet of platform supply vessels.

“This significant investment in a series of 10 new PSVs signals Capital Offshore’s intent to be a major player in future offshore operations. We look forward to building on our long and successful relationship with Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in China on this exciting project,” said Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President, Kongsberg Maritime.