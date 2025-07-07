Kongsberg Maritime to Equip Tsakos Group's Shuttle Tanker Newbuilds

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to supply integrated technology packages for nine new Dynamic Positioning (DP) Shuttle Tankers, being built for Greek shipowner Tsakos Group.

The vessels will be a bare-boat charter by Brazilian energy logistics company Transpetro, supporting offshore operations in Brazil’s pre-salt oil fields.

Construction of the vessels will take place at SHI’s shipyard in South Korea, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2027.

Each of the nine vessels will be equipped with a comprehensive suite of Kongsberg Maritime systems, reflecting the complex operational profile of shuttle tankers operating far from shore.

The scope of supply includes the K-Pos DP2 system ensuring precise station-keeping capabilities in dynamic offshore conditions. Kongsberg Maritime will also deliver its K-IMS Information Management System and the K-Chief Integrated Automation System, providing centralized control and monitoring of vessel operations.

To support propulsion and power management, the vessels will feature the AutoChief 600 propulsion control system, while the K-Gauge (CLS) tank level gauging system will ensure accurate and reliable cargo monitoring.

A complete single Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP) shaftline with an 8.6m propeller is also part of the Kongsberg Maritime delivery.

Together, these systems form a fully integrated solution designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and environmental performance across the fleet.

“This contract highlights the strength of our integrated technology offering and our ability to support complex offshore operations with reliable, efficient, and future-ready solutions. We are proud to collaborate with SHI, Tsakos, and Transpetro on this strategically important project,” said Tommy Andree Hove, Sales Director - Advanced Offshore Units, Kongsberg Maritime.