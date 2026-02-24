Marine Link
Kongsberg Maritime Expands Offerings in Indonesia with PT PAL MoU

February 24, 2026

Rut Krüger Giverin, Norwegian Ambassador to Indonesia and Mr. Wiyono Komodjojo, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) from PT PAL. © Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PT PAL Indonesia, the country’s largest state‑owned shipyard. The signing ceremony took place at PT PAL’s headquarters in Surabaya and was attended by representatives from Kongsberg Maritime, PT PAL, and the Norwegian Ambassador to Indonesia, Rut Krüger Giverin.

Kongsberg Maritime is a leading provider of marine technology solutions. Its offerings include marine automation, navigation, propulsion, dynamic positioning, energy management, deck handling, and vessel design.

This MoU represents the next phase of Kongsberg Maritime’s commitment to the Indonesian maritime sector. In July 2025, the company expanded its national presence with the opening of two new offices in Jakarta and Batam, established to provide local sales, service, spare parts, and aftermarket support. 

