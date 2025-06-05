Marine Link
Kongsberg Maritime Launches K-Sail Wind-Assist Solution

June 5, 2025

Kongsberg Maritime has launched K-Sail, a new service that helps vessel owners choose and integrate wind-assist technology effectively.

Wind-assist technology has rapidly gained popularity and variety over the past few years as ship owners seek ways to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. The new K-Sail service helps owners navigate the complexities of adopting wind-assist technology by focusing on integration and collaborating with various technology partners.

Kongsberg Maritime’s expertise in maritime technology integration is central to the K-Sail service. The optimization process is divided into five key areas:

  • Analysis
  • Steering Optimization
  • Propulsion Optimization
  • Power Management
  • Voyage Optimization

Kongsberg Maritime customer Terntank has already been working with the K-Sail team on a pilot project. In 2025, the first of five wind-assisted tankers ordered by Terntank will be launched, serving as the first reference point for K-Sail. Henrik Alpo Sjöblom, Kongsberg Maritime Vice President Business Concepts, estimates that the fuel savings will increase from first estimated 9% to 15% thanks to K-Sail.

