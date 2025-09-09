Kongsberg Maritime to Supply Propellers for River Class Destroyers

Kongsberg Maritime has secured contracts with Irving Shipbuilding Inc., to supply twin fixed built propellers for the River Class Destroyers under construction for the Royal Canadian Navy.

The contract is part of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy to replace the existing Halifax-class ships.

The contract covers propellers for the first batch of three ships, with deliveries starting in 2028, with the total program planned to be 15 ships with deliveries into the 2040s.

Last year Kongsberg Maritime signed contracts with Irving Shipbuilding Inc. to supply a range of technology for the program, covering non-retractable fin stabilisers, steering gear and rudders, replenishment at sea moveable high point and a technical documentation package to meet the requirements of Irving Shipbuilding Inc. and the Royal Canadian Navy.



