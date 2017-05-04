Germany Chooses Kongsberg Research Ship Concept

A double digit multi-million Euro contract was signed by Kongsberg Maritime and Fassmer Werft on April 4th, 2017, following the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency’s (BSH) approval of Kongsberg to deliver a unique technical solution based on its ground-breaking Integrated Vessel Concepts for the newbuild research vessel Atair II, which will be built at the Fassmer yard in Berne. Kongsberg's Integrated Research Vessel concept will unite operational hydrographic and energy functions on board, facilitating seamless information sharing, enhanced efficiency and long-term life cycle benefits.



Scheduled for delivery in 2020, Atair II replaces the original Atair research vessel, which has been operational since 1987. At 74 meters in length, approximately 17 meters wide and with 5 meters draught, the new Atair will be the largest ship in the BSH fleet. It offers space for 18 crew and 15 researchers. Atair II will be the world’s first government-owned LNG powered research vessel, and will have a maximum speed of approx. 13 knots.



Kongsberg's Integrated Vessel Concept for research vessels delivers a fully integrated operator environment, equipped with high level acoustic data acquisition, dynamic positioning, propulsion control, navigation and vessel automation. The concept delivers the tools needed to meet the most demanding research goals combined with flexible, intelligent energy management and propulsion solutions. Kongsberg, with its sub suppliers, will provide all electrical systems, telecom systems, the propulsion motor, cables and installation as a full engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for the Atair II.



As the first newbuild to use Kongsberg’s Integrated Vessel Concept for research vessels, Atair II will become one of the most sophisticated ships in the world. In parallel to the high levels of integration, Atair II features DNV-GL SILENT class notation – SILENT R, ensuring minimal impact on the marine environment and optimum conditions for scientific work aboard. Atair II also meets the strictest standards for Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions according to International Maritime Organisation (IMO Tier III) requirements and US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA Tier IV) soot particle emissions regulations, in addition to conforming to ‘Blue Angel’ standards for eco-friendly ship design (RAL-UZ 141).



Atair II will feature a large working deck including laboratories, an air pollution measurement station, a working crane and a scrollbar for geological work on the sea floor. The 200-square-metre free working deck offers space for laboratories and transport containers and an extensive diving equipment and diving Chamber are also included. For Atair II’s primary tasks of hydrographic survey and wreck search, Kongsberg will supply a substantial suite of the most sophisticated hydrographic survey equipment including multi/single beam echo sounders, sonar, sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler.



Atair II will operate in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea, conducting hydrographic surveys and wreck search operations in addition to marine environmental monitoring, as well as the technical testing of navigation and radar equipment. It can operate in dual fuel configuration on high quality diesel gas oil with a sulphur content below 0.1 per cent, while standalone LNG-powered operational duration is 10 days, thanks to its 130 m3 LNG tank.



As part of the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, the BSH is the government maritime services partner for shipping, industry and the marine environment in Germany.