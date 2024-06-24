Kongsberg Unveils New Retractable Azimuth Thruster

Kongsberg Maritime has expanded its ULE PM retractable azimuth thruster range with the introduction of a new model, designed specifically for large vessels.

The ULE PM thruster features an integrated electric prime mover positioned low between the steering gear, conserving over a meter of vertical space in the engineering compartment, the manufacturer said, noting the model is the most compact retractable unit available for any given power requirement, allowing for single-day installation.

The latest addition, the ULE PM 255, is particularly suited for larger vessels, and its high thrust and reliability are crucial for vessels utilizing dynamic positioning (DP) systems, Kongsberg Maritime said.

Pasi Villanen, Product Line Manager at Kongsberg Maritime, said, “Responding to customer feedback, we have developed this latest solution for larger vessels, including wind installation vessels, shuttle tankers, and other substantial offshore vessels. Our commitment to robust and reliable design principles ensures we deliver dependable products to our customers.”

The ULE PM 255 thruster, like its smaller counterparts, is available as a Combi unit. This versatile unit functions as an azimuth thruster and, when retracted into a tunnel, as a tunnel thruster.