Marine Link
Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Korea Development Bank to Sell Shares in Hanwha Ocean

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 28, 2025

South Korea's state-run Korea Development Bank plans to sell its shares in Hanwha Ocean. Credit: Adobe Stock/efired

South Korea's state-run Korea Development Bank plans to sell its shares in Hanwha Ocean. Credit: Adobe Stock/efired

South Korea's state-run Korea Development Bank plans to sell its shares in Hanwha Ocean, Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Monday.

KDB plans to split its 19.5% shares in the shipbuilder into multiple block sales, after a bookbuilding from Monday, the newspaper reported, without citing clear sources.

KDB was unavailable for comment after business hours.

KDB is the second-largest shareholder in Hanwha Ocean, after Hanwha Aerospace, which owns a 30.4% stake, according to LSEG data.

The shipbuilder, previously Daewoo Shipbuilding & Engineering whose largest shareholder was KDB, was acquired by Hanwha Group in a takeover deal in 2022.

Hanwha Ocean shares have risen 139% so far this year to their highest levels since July 2015 amid growing hopes for cooperation with the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump, since his election victory last November, has sought cooperation with South Korean shipbuilders, such as Hanwha Ocean, which acquired a shipyard in Philadelphia last year.

(Reuters)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Crowley Builds the Future Maritime & Logistics Workforce

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week