Korean Partners to Jointly Advance Cargo Tank Designs for Liquefied Gas Carriers

KR (Korean Register) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HD Hyundai Mipo and HD Korean Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) to collaborate on safe and sustainable tank design for green ships.

The three parties aim to improve the structural safety and design reliability of IMO Type-C independent tanks - one of the most widely adopted containment systems for low-emission vessels.

Type-C tanks are commonly used on small to mid-sized gas carriers and bunkering vessels due to their structural independence and ability to store high-pressure cargo, and therefore require precise structural analysis to ensure safety.

To tackle these technical challenges, the partners will apply Engineering Critical Assessment (ECA) - a fracture mechanics-based structural analysis method - from the early stages of design. ECA simulates potential crack propagation in metallic structures, and assesses whether they can safely withstand real-world operating conditions.

The methodology is particularly well-suited for high-pressure, low-temperature environments such as those found in liquefied gas storage.

Under the agreement, HD Hyundai Mipo will conduct structural strength and fatigue assessments of the tanks, and HD KSOE will lead tank design and perform ECA-based structural evaluations.

KR will review safety and compliance of the design in accordance with its classification rules and the international convention (IGC Code), with the goal of issuing an Approval in Principle (AIP).

With the maritime industry accelerating its transition toward decarbonization, demand is growing for ships powered by alternative fuels such as LNG, ammonia, and hydrogen.

These fuels are typically stored and transported in high-pressure, cryogenic liquefied form, requiring advanced safety measures for onboard containment systems. Therefore, ensuring the structural integrity of cargo tanks has become a critical element in next-generation, environmentally sustainable ship design.