KOTUG Canada, GIT Team to Cut Underwater Radiated Noise

KOTUG Canada has applied "revolutionary non-toxic noise reduction coatings" to the hull of one of its vessels, the K.J. Gardner.

KOTUG Canada used Graphite Innovation and Technologies' (GIT) XGIT-URN coating to help reduce underwater radiated noise emitted from the ship’s hull and the vibrations that disturb marine life.

K.J. Gardner is the first of three vessels using the GIT applications in support of KOTUG Canada’s mission to reduce the impact on the environment, specifically related to the reduction of noise that potentially disturbs aquatic life in the Salish Sea and adjacent waters. Steve Widmeyer (Director with KOTUG Canada) reports, “This is a major step forward to strengthen our focus to be a sustainable company. We have set a high standard to meet these goals by using GIT’s XGIT-URN coating which significantly impacts meeting those targets.”

Further applied to the K.J. Gardner were GIT’s XGIT-FUEL and XGIT-PROP coatings. These coatings will enhance the reduced impact with the additional benefits of considerably improving fuel efficiency and decarbonization. It is expected that this vessel will significantly reduce CO2 emissions over the next five years.