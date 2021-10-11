Marine Link
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
KOTUG Starts Ops in Gabon with Perenco Contract

October 11, 2021

KOTUG's contract with Perenco for towage support for operations off Port Gentil, Gabon includes the chartering, operation and manning of three vessels, two of which are Kotug’s first-ever Rotor Tugs, the RT Magic and RT Spirit, pictured. Photo courtesy KOTUG.

KOTUG International B.V. (KOTUG) won a long-term contract by Perenco Oil & Gas Gabon S.A. (Perenco) to provide towage support for their operations off Port Gentil, Gabon. The contract includes the chartering, operation and manning of three vessels, two of which are Kotug’s first-ever Rotor Tugs, the RT Magic and RT Spirit.

RT Magic and RT Spirit will set sail to Gabon to support Perenco Oil & Gas in optimizing their marine spread thereby providing cost savings  simultaneously with redundancy in operations. In addition, Kotugs’ SD Honour will be temporarily deployed to support the operations in Gabon, whereby she will be replaced by a third Rotortug.

KOTUG established KOTUG Gabon S.A. to align with the local community and provides knowledge and work experience for local people. The operation will start in the second half of October, 2021.

