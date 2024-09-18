KR Approves Design of SHI’s 9,300 TEU Ammonia-Fueled Container Ship

KR (Korean Register) has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its 9,300 TEU ammonia-fueled container ship.

The development of the 9,300 TEU ammonia-fueled container vessel marks a key step in advancing ammonia fueled propulsion technology, according to KR.

SHI has developed an entirely new structural layout and the vessel’s design which includes specialized fuel tanks, fuel supply systems, ventilation, and gas detection systems, incorporating the unique properties of ammonia fuel.

KR verified this newly developed vessel’s design and ammonia fuel system, ensuring compliance with classification rules and international regulations, and granted AiP after confirming the integrity and safety of the entire system.

"This joint development is a significant step toward the commercialization of large ammonia-fueled container ships. KR will continue to provide technical support for the innovations in decarbonization solutions,” said LEE Hyungchul, Chairman and CEO of KR:

"Our 9,300 TEU ammonia-fueled container ship incorporates the leading eco-friendly technologies of SHI. We will continue to accelerate the development of carbon-neutral solutions to secure our competitive edge in the next-generation ship market,” added Jang Haeki, Executive Vice President and CTO of SHI.

As the global maritime industry intensifies efforts to meet stricter decarbonization targets, ammonia is gaining prominence as a potential zero-carbon fuel. In light of the current trends, recent LNG-fueled container ships have adopted designs that allow the use of ammonia fuel for its sustainable option.

Ammonia fuel presents advantages in terms of cost-effectiveness and efficiency compared to other alternative fuels. However, due to its high toxicity and corrosive properties, it requires a specially designed fuel propulsion system, as well as additional safety assessments that take the operational requirements into consideration.