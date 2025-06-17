KR, HD Hyundai Samho Explore AI in Ship Design

Korean Register (KR) signed a MOU with HD Hyundai Samho to jointly develop AI-based solutions for ship design and analysis.

This is a part of a broader digital transformation strategy aimed at enhancing design productivity and strengthening the capabilities of ship design engineers in the rapidly evolving shipbuilding landscape, focused on leveraging AI to build a more efficient and accurate ship design system. The two objective are:

The development of an AI-powered optimization and structural assessment solution for hull support arrangement, automating the process using AI, and enabling optimal arrangement of supports and providing a user-friendly interface that shows real-time simulation results under various input conditions. The development of an on-premise design verification system powered by generative AI. This system will be based on a large language model (LLM) and will operate securely within the company’s internal network, in compliance with shipyard security requirements. By organizing accumulated shipbuilding knowledge and streamlining work processes across multiple departments, the system is expected to enhance both technical expertise and operational efficiency throughout the shipyard.



KR and HD Hyundai Samho view this project as a starting point for the broader application of AI in ship design, and aim to expand the use of the core technologies developed to other areas of shipbuilding operations.



