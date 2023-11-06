KR Launches eXtended Reality Ship Familiarization Solution

Korean Register (KR) has launched KR-Real360, a 360-degree XR (eXtended Reality)-based ship education and training program.

KR-Real360 has been developed to provide users with the educational information necessary for ship operation and maintenance using the latest XR technology. Users can effortlessly locate educational resources, such as operation manuals, survey data, and checklists, available in diverse formats including images, text, PDFs, and videos within the ship's virtual reality environment, crafted using 360-degree panoramic images.

Other convenient functions such as ship touring, XR-drawing matching, customized route setting and TTS (Text To Speech), which converts text to voice, are included, and they can be easily customized according to users’ convenience and preference.

It is expected that KR-Real 360 will be a useful tool to respond quickly to changes while significantly complementing the traditional ship education and training system.

KIM Daeheon, Executive Vice President of KR’s R&D division, commented, “We tried to make KR-Real360 more real and vivid by showing the realistic appearance of ships. KR will work to provide the best technical support to assist the maritime industry in applying the latest technologies promptly in line with the digitalization and decarbonization trends.”



