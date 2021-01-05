KSOE Secures Order for Six 15,000 TEU Box Ships

South Korean shipbuilding group Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) said Tuesday it has secured a 900 billion-won (US$828 million) order to build six 15,000 TEU containerships for an unnamed Asian shipowner, Yonhap reports.

Four of the six box ships will be built by KSOE's Hyundai Heavy Industries unit, and two will be constructed by its Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries arm. The vessels will be delivered from the first half of 2023, KSOE said.

The news comes as shipbuilding orders begin to pick up after 2020's slump stemming from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, KSOE bagged orders for 116 ships worth approximately $10 billion, meeting 90% of the group's order $11 billion target, Yonhap reports, adding KSOE is aiming for $14.9 billion in newbuild orders for 2021.