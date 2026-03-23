KVH Link to be Deployed Across MOL Chemical Tankers Fleet

KVH Industries has announced that, together with MOL Chemical Tankers (MOLCT), they are deploying KVH Link across their in-house managed fleet.

MOLCT has contracted MOVIElink, TVlink, MUSIClink, and YOURlink to create a crew content package onboard for their crew. With a wide selection of movies, including Hollywood blockbusters, Bollywood hits, major Pinoy releases in addition to top TV series and documentaries delivered each month, crew will have access to quality entertainment options during designated off-duty hours, complementing established work and rest requirements.

KVH Link content is refreshed with the latest releases, and is available to crew, individually or in a group, on multiple devices simultaneously, and delivered over-the-air to the linkHUB media server using onboard SATCOM or 5G/cellular services. KVH Link content is licensed from copyright holders for crew viewing. Thanks to multiple secure delivery methods, KVH Link also reduces the risk of cyberthreats that could be brought onboard via unlicensed content and USB drives.