Laborde Products Powers M/V Larry Gravely Towboat

Laborde Products powered the newbuild M/V Larry Gravely, constructed by Diversified Marine in Houma, Louisiana.

The twin-screw towboat is equipped with a pair of Mitsubishi Tier 3 S6R2 main engines, each rated at 803 horsepower at 1,400 RPM. The engines were applied to support the vessel’s operating profile and the steady, day-to-day demands of aggregate service on the inland waterways.

Built at Diversified Marine, the Larry Gravely was designed for consistent service, with propulsion decisions centered on durability, operating speed, and long-term serviceability. Engine selection was finalized early in the build process, allowing the propulsion package to be fully coordinated with the vessel’s overall design. The vessel is expected to be acquired by Vulcan Materials to support future operations on the inland waterways.

At the shipyard, the focus stayed on building a boat that could stand up to consistent work without adding unnecessary complexity.

Laborde worked alongside the shipyard during construction, coordinating engine application and supporting installation to keep the propulsion system aligned with the vessel’s intended use.