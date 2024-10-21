Large Cocaine Shipment Found in Australia's Port Botany

Australian authorities are seeking the public's help in tracking down the source of more than 30 kilograms of cocaine discovered in a refrigerated shipping container at Port Botany.

On Thursday, October 17, 2024, Australian Border Force (ABF) officers conducted an inspection of the container, which had arrived from Italy, after detecting anomalies during an x-ray examination. A forensic investigation revealed 30 packages concealed within the engine compartment of the container.

The packages contained a white crystalline substance that tested positive for cocaine, with an estimated street value of A$9.75 million (US$6.5 million). The Australian Federal Police (AFP) seized the drugs and is actively investigating the criminal syndicate behind the importation.



Detective Acting Superintendent Stuart Millen emphasized the significant threat posed by such large quantities of drugs. The 30 kilograms of cocaine could be sold in over 150,000 street deals, he said. “The organized crime syndicates behind these importations don't care about the harm they're causing, the hospital admissions, drug driving crashes, or violence between drug distributors that puts innocent members of the public at risk. They care only about the profits they can make."

The AFP is particularly interested in any information regarding individuals who may have been asked to receive or store a refrigerated industrial container.

ABF Superintendent Jared Leighton highlighted the effective detection capabilities of ABF officers. “Whomever has attempted to import these substances has attempted to conceal them within the structure of the container, something which ABF officers assess and monitor several times a day," he said.

“It's a warning to those who try sneaky tactics to get beyond our border controls, we work closely with our partner agencies with intelligence and officer knowledge to look at all aspects of a potential import – inside and within a consignment."

Authorities encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist in the investigation.