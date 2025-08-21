Last Canadian Navy Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel Delivered

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) has accepted the sixth and final Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV), His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Robert Hampton Gray.

The AOPVs are ice-capable patrol ships designed to enhance the Canadian Armed Forces’ presence in the Arctic, and to assert and uphold Canadian sovereignty. These versatile ships can operate anywhere in the world, bolstering the RCN’s capability to support international peace and security. In addition to performing operational missions and tasks, in line with Canada’s defense policy, the construction of these modern ships also supports Canada’s marine industry under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

Following official delivery to the RCN, HMCS Robert Hampton Gray and its crew will undergo sea trials, warm and cold weather trials and post-delivery evaluations. The ship’s commissioning ceremony is expected to take place in 2026, after it arrives in its home port of Esquimalt, British Columbia.

Lieutenant Robert Hampton Gray was a Canadian naval hero of the Second World War. Gray joined the Royal Canadian Naval Volunteer Reserve in 1940 and served as a pilot in the Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm. Gray was awarded the Victoria Cross posthumously for courage and determination in carrying out daring air strikes on the Japanese destroyer HIJMS Amakusa. Gray was the only member of the RCN to be awarded the Victoria Cross during the Second World War.

The first AOPC was commissioned in 2021. The AOPVs have demonstrated numerous operational capabilities, with multiple deployments on Operations CARIBBE, HORIZON and NANOOK. The AOPVs have also circumnavigated North America, deployed to Antarctica, and have provided support to Canadians at home under Operation LENTUS.

The ships of the Harry DeWolf-class are affiliated with regions of the Inuit Nunangat. HMCS Robert Hampton Gray will be affiliated with the Inuvialuit region. Affiliation between an HMC Ship, its sailors, and civilian communities is a long-standing and honored naval tradition, with relationships lasting throughout the service life of the ship.

Irving’s Halifax Shipyard has delivered one AOPS per year to the RCN, concluding with the future HMCS Robert Hampton Gray. A further two AOPS variants are under construction for the Canadian Coast Guard. In April, Irving Shipbuilding began construction on the first River-class destroyer, the future HMCS Fraser. The River-class will be comprised of 15 destroyer ships built in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Characteristics of the future HMCS Robert Hampton Gray:



Length: 103.6 metres

Beam: 19.0 metres

Speed (open water): 17 knots

Complement: 65 crew + 20 embarked forces

Endurance: 120 days

Range: 6,800 nautical miles at 14 knots

Integrated diesel-electric power and propulsion

Bow thruster for maneuvering and berthing without tug assistance

Retractable active fin stabilizers for roll reduction

Ability to operate and hangar a CH-148 Cyclone or small utility helicopter



