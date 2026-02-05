Latest BC Ferries’ Island Class Vessel Completes Sea Trials

Damen Shipyards Group announced the completion of sea trials for the latest Island Class ferry for BC Ferries. The seventh Island Class vessel in a series of ten undertook trials during weeks 49 and 50 last year in the Black Sea.

Damen is currently constructing four Island Class vessels for the Canadian ferry operator. Upon delivery, the vessels will fulfil an important function, connecting coastal communities along the British Columbian coast, a role that is thoroughly aligned with Damen’s values, says Project Manager Richard Tijpens. “We are a family company, with deeply held family values. Ferries play a crucial role in enabling family life. They provide transportation for people to get to work and school, and to enjoy their free time together – as well as bringing them home at the end of the day.

“On a personal level, due to the time difference between the Netherlands and BC, I am often having meetings with the client in the late afternoons when my family are home. As such, they have become very familiar with this project, and with BC Ferries. In fact, my wife, Marjolein, even served as Lady Sponsor for the launch of Island 8.”

An interesting aspect of the sea trials of the vessel was the measurement of underwater radiated noise (URN). BC Ferries is working hard to reduce the URN of its vessels to protect the unique maritime ecosystem in its region – with a particular focus on the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whale.

To this end, Damen and BC Ferries have optimized the design of the Island Class vessels to lower URN. This has involved taking measurements of vessels already in operation and making amendments to the design. This included using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and tank testing to reduce drag in the water and adjusting the propulsion system and propellers.

“Damen Shipyards has been instrumental in BC Ferries’ fleet renewal efforts to meet the needs of BC coastal communities today as well as the needs of the future”, said David Tolman, Program Manager, Fleet Renewal at BC Ferries.

“BC Ferries and Damen Shipyards have worked together since 2017, bringing six Island Class vessels to BC waters, transitioning to more energy efficient and sustainable hybrid and electric operations, while standardising the fleet to ensure interoperability. We are looking forward to welcoming Island Class 7 to BC waters in spring 2026.”

In order to compare the performance of the latest vessel, trials must take place in a consistent location, at sufficient draft, in calm weather – by no means guaranteed at this time of the year.

In a further move towards increased maritime sustainability, Damen is preparing the Island Class vessels with the capability of full electric operations once shoreside charging infrastructure is in place. To support the operation, Damen is also supplying BC Ferries with vessel charging infrastructure.

Tjakko Keizer, Damen's Principal Research Engineer. Image courtesy Damen