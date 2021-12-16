Marine Link
Friday, December 17, 2021
Latsco Partners with Orca AI on Fleet Navigation Safety

December 16, 2021

(L to R): George Margaronis, CEO of Latsco Shipping and Yarden Gross, CEO, and co-founder of Orca AI. Photo courtesy Orca AI

Orca AI and its AI-based navigation safety platform have partnered with Greece’s Latsco Shipping Limited, to enable their liquefied natural gas (LNG) fleet to increase its situational awareness and navigate safely on congested waterways.

Orca’s AI-powered maritime avoidance collision system uses computer vision sensors and thermal cameras to provide real-time alerts on potentially hazardous events, designed to provide operators with greater visibility on those events with actionable insights to help reduce their probability in the future.

