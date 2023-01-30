Lücke to the Helm of Key German Maritime Exhibitions

Christoph Lücke is taking on the role of Project Head of Hamburg Messe und Congress’ maritime trade fairs SMM, MARINE INTERIORS Cruise & Ferry Global Expo, and Seatrade Europe effective February 1, 2023. He takes over from Claus Ulrich Selbach who remains committed to the maritime industry as Business Unit Director.

Christoph Lücke (37) has been on the SMM team as Project Manager since 2016. His range of responsibilities included acquiring and supporting national and international customers. In recent years the portfolio of maritime and technology trade fairs at Hamburg Messe und Congress has grown through the addition of MARINE INTERIORS, Seatrade Europe and the H2EXPO & CONFERENCE. As Project Head, Christoph Lücke will fully focus on continuing the development of these maritime events. Former Project Head Claus Ulrich Selbach will remain active in the maritime sector as Business Unit Director – Maritime and Technology Fairs & Exhibitions. With Lücke as the new Project Head, Selbach will be able to devote more time to strategy and product development within his business unit.