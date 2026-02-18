Liebherr BOS 45000 Heavy-Lift Offshore Crane Acquired for South Korea Offshore Wind

The new Liebherr BOS 45000 crane has been acquired by Eunsung O&C Co., Ltd., known for its expertise in ground improvement, foundation engineering and complex onshore and offshore infrastructure projects. The BOS 45000 will equip a jack-up barge that will install offshore wind turbines and carry out maintenance work in Asian waters.

With vessel engineering and a lifting capacity of up to 1,200 tons at a maximum reach of 22 meters, the crane will deliver the power and precision required for large component installation, maintenance scopes and life-extension work across Asian projects.

The BOS series covers a spectrum of sizes, providing operators with the right tool for routine supply work through complex installation and maintenance tasks. Each model carries Liebherr’s architecture: an A-frame with a lattice boom, wide walkways for safe access, and clear routing to all service points. The boom geometry enables long outreach with steady, accurate load handling, while the A-frame supports smooth luffing and integrates key service functions.

Since the first BOS entered service in 1975, more than 500 units have supported offshore work in some of the world’s most demanding environments. The series has advanced over five decades, adding smarter controls, refined ergonomics and enhanced operating features.

Liebherr and Eunsung O&C have an established relationship. Most recently, a Liebherr Transform project in Suncheon, South Korea, extended the boom of an Eunsung O&C BOS 14000 by 24 meters to a total length of 84 meters. The modification was delivered in five weeks by an international team of Liebherr service engineers from Hong Kong, Austria and Germany. The result equips the crane for future offshore operations.

For the VEGA project, Liebherr South Korea will support installation, commissioning & testing (ICT) and will take care of ongoing service for the crane in South Korea, backed by the global Liebherr network.

The crane construction of the VEGA project is scheduled to take place from summer 2026 to 2028, after which installation and integration on the VEGA platform are planned to be completed by middle of 2029, with commissioning and entry into service expected in 2029.