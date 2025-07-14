Liebherr to Equip dship’s Fleet with Eight Heavy-Lift Cranes

dship Carriers from Hamburg has selected Liebherr’s LS 250 heavy-duty cranes to equip at least four of the ships in its fleet.

The LS 250 cranes are designed to comply with the requirements of the St. Lawrence Regulations. These regulations apply to ships navigating the St. Lawrence Seaway and connecting the Great Lakes in Canada with the Atlantic Ocean.

Manufactured at Liebherr’s Rostock site at the German Baltic coast, the eight cranes will be delivered to a Chinese shipyard in 2026. There, they will be mounted on the four ships and will be in use worldwide from 2026.

The cranes have a lifting capacity of up to 250 tonnes and a maximum outreach of 36 meters.

“Liebherr’s expertise in the field of maritime crane technology is undisputed. The LS 250 cranes offer us the performance and reliability we need for our global operations. These criteria were decisive for dship to join forces with Liebherr to equip our fleet,” said Lars Feller, CEO of dship Carriers.